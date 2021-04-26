Johnson and Johnson vaccine now being given locally again

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Within the next couple of days, locals will again get the one-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine.
This comes after the CDC and FDA recommended it not be given for nearly two weeks.
You’ll remember the halt came after six cases of blood clotting had been linked to the vaccine.
“We do still have all of our vaccines in stock as we mentioned last time, they are good until the end of June,” pharmacist Mary Boggess said.
Boggess is the owner and pharmacist at Middletown Pharmacy and Wellness. She said in the short time her new pharmacy has been open, she had given 100 doses of the Janssen vaccine.
“I still have all of them, so basically it will be a quick turn around as far as just getting people appointment slots,” Boggess said.
Boggess added as soon as the federal government announced Friday it was again recommending usage, phones started ringing with people asking to get the vaccine.
“As far as our inventory, we don’t have a whole lot. We have a decent amount left, but those appointments will fill up quickly,” Boggess said.
The team can give about 30 shots per day. The plan is to open appointments and start giving shots again at the end of the week.
Boggess said she is waiting for more information from state leaders on new guidance. She said that will be given Tuesday morning.
“Allowing is to know where to go with the patients as far as of patients are comfortable or not,” Boggess said.
If you would like to make a vaccine appointment at Middletown Pharmacy and Wellness, click or tap here.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.