Kentucky Oaks field, post positions set

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The field for the 147th running of the Kentucky Oaks has been set.
Here’s how they will break from the gate along with the morning line set by Churchill DOwns handicapper Mike Battaglia.
- Pauline’s Pearl 20-1
- Maracuja 20-1
- Clairiere 5-1
- Crazy Beautiful 15-1
- Pass The Champagne 15-1
- Travel Column 3-1
- Ava’s Grace 50-1
- Moraz 30-1
- Coach 50-1
- Malathaat 5-2
- Will’s Secret 30-1
- Search Results 3-1
- Competitive Speed 50-1
- Millefeuille 20-1
