Kroger gifts $3 million to UofL Athletics for new baseball practice facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kroger Louisville Division is providing a generous gift to UofL Athletics that will benefit their collegiate baseball team.
UofL Athletics will receive $3 million dollars from the retail food and grocery chain that will be put towards a new indoor baseball practice facility, the University of Louisville announced Monday.
Once finished, the new facility will be located outside of the left field area of Jim Patterson Stadium on the University of Louisville campus. The building will have around 28 to 35-thousand square feet of space, which would contain enough space for an entire indoor infield.
The facility would be used as a practice field during inclement weather as well as allowing the Shad Mason Hack Shack batting station venue to become a dedicated pitching lab.
“Kroger has made an amazing difference in the community, across campus, and by supporting our student athlete experience,” UofL Vice President/Director of Athletics Vince Tyra said in a release. “We have a number of shared values that led us to today’s announcement of Kroger’s lead gift toward an indoor performance facility for our baseball team.”
“We are proud to announce our gift of $3 million to be donated toward the construction of the new indoor baseball practice facility here at Jim Patterson Stadium,” Ann Reed, Kroger Louisville Division President said. “This new facility will help ensure the best recruits and talent come right here to Louisville.”
The gift will be paid out to UofL over 10 years, with $300,000 to be contributed each year. Before ground is broken on the project, the University will seek additional donations to fund the $12 million facility. No timetable for the project’s completion has been set.
Kroger, a long-time sponsor of UofL Athletics, currently sponsors the Governor’s Cup trophy received by the winner of the annual UofL/UK football game, and also provides $10,000 in scholarships yearly to each school since 1994.
