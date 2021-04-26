Louisville’s 3rd Street ‘can opener’ bridge claims another

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s famous “can opener” took another one Monday; a semi-truck got stuck under the train overpass at 3rd Street and Winkler Avenue.
It happened around 7:45 a.m., but nobody was hurt.
Last week, it was announced that a new warning system will prevent these types of incidents from happening. The $150,000 height detection warning system will add a digital sign with flashing lights to warn drivers if their vehicle is too tall.
There is no word yet on when the warning system will be installed.
