702 new COVID-19 related cases, 5 new deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – A total of 12,870 people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of Monday morning, there had been 715,468 cases reported in the state, with 702 new cases and 5 new deaths.
The Indiana vaccine dashboard page is reporting a total of 2,289,242 Hoosiers have received the first dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine. Another 137,405 Indiana residents have received the single dose vaccine.
ISDH says 1,739,982 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated and 9,657,616 tests have been preformed to date. The state has a 4.8% 7-day positivity rate.
