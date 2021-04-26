‘She loved KJ’ friend of mother accused of killing 10-year-old son says she was a good mother

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A vigil was held on Sunday for Kyon Higgins, also known as KJ, the 10-year-old boy who was found shot dead in his mother’s trunk early Wednesday morning.
A group of children and their mothers spent the day in the front yard of KJ’s home. One parent, Nechelle Walker said she met KJ and his mother, Kaitlyn Higgins, 28, years ago.
“She was not no bad mom, she was not no monster,” Walker cried. “And I’m not going to sit here and judge her.”
Higgins is charged with the murder of her son and tampering with physical evidence after police were called to the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway Tuesday night.
A neighbor saw Higgins with a gun and a small body wrapped in a blanket. When officers arrived at Higgins home, she was sitting on the porch where blood sat on the steps.
Early Wednesday morning officers found KJ’s dead body in the trunk of his mother’s car.
According to the arrest slip, Higgins also admitted she also attempted to cut out her sons’ tongue before shooting and killing him.
“I know deep down inside she’s probably hurting right now,” Walker said. “I know she is, we all hurting, we all hurting for KJ.”
Walker said she wants justice for KJ and also wants people in the community to step up, pay attention, and help struggling single parents. Walker added, this should be a lesson for everyone.
Higgins remains in Louisville Metro Corrections on a $500,000 bond
