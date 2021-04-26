Woman killed in boating collision identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the woman whose body was recovered from the Ohio River after a collision between a pleasure boat and a barge has been released.
The Jefferson County Coroners Office says the death of Madison Lane Yates, 22, of Coxs Creek, is consistent with drowning.
The Louisville Metro Police Department River Patrol found the body of Yates on Saturday just off the Kentucky shore near the Salt River.
The collision happened around 10 p.m. near the Greenwood Boat Dock following Thunder Over Louisville.
A body believed to be the final victim was pulled from the Ohio River on Sunday morning in Meade County near homes on Long Branch Road in Brandenburg.
