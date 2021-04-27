Dino’s Food Mart wins appeal, will stay in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The sound of sirens is common near Dino’s Food Mart.
“[There’s a lot of] shootings, parking lot pimping, fights,” one neighbor who did not want to be identified said.
The rampant crime at or around the popular West Louisville gas station and grocery store has forced people away.
“They had seen me and my children leaving Dino’s and followed us down the street and assaulted us right at our front door step,” another neighbor said.
It was reported in the past that Metrosafe received more than 500 calls in a year for problems at the store, including reports of shootings, assaults, drug use, and prostitution.
Dino’s was also among several Louisville convenience stores in the business of selling crack smoking “kits.”
In August, Louisville Code Enforcement issued an order to vacate, citing the crime and other issues. The store filed an appeal in October.
A judge upheld the ruling in February, but the store’s ownership appealed again, this time to the Jefferson County District Court. On Monday, a district judge upheld Dino’s appeal and dismissed Metro Code Enforcement’s order.
“It’s a wonderful feeling,” Attorney Nader Shunnarah said. “We’re ecstatic that we were successful.”
The judge said Code Enforcement failed to join an indispensable party when attempting to serve the order to Dino’s owner, instead serving it to the store’s landlord SHM 2601 LLC.
“You cannot simply file a claim against or issue a notice of violation against the landlord and then turn around and shut down a grocery business,” Shunarrah said. “You have to issue a notice of violation to the business itself, the grocery business, which is a separate and distinct entity.”
Louisville Metro Council President David James called the decision ‘disappointing’ and said he hopes future legal action is brought against the business.
“We’ve had over a thousand police runs in less than a year at this location,” James said. “It’s a cancer to the community, so I think that they need to be cited and put out of business so we can get a good respectful business in there that treats the community well.”
Shunarrah told WAVE 3 News he does not know if Metro Code Enforcement will file more action, but said he and his client are prepared to defend the business.
“Who’s responsible for crime in the community, is it a small neighborhood grocery store or is it Louisville Metro Government,” Shunarrah said. “It’s Louisville Metro government. that’s a clear answer.”
The judge’s decision comes on the same day VICE News released never-before-seen LMPD body camera footage, portraying the moments after David ‘YaYa’ McAtee was shot and killed in the doorway of his barbecue restaurant, just across the street from Dino’s.
