FORECAST: Flash flood WATCH late Wednesday to late Thursday

- HEAVY RAIN: Periods of rain, heavy at times, will yield totals 1 to 4″ Wed - Thu
- OAKS & DERBY: Drier and cooler conditions expected
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect increasing clouds overnight tonight. It’ll be breezy, helping to keep temperatures from dropping below the 60s in nearly all locations by Wednesday morning!
After a mainly dry morning, storms will fire up and move in around lunchtime on Wednesday. Repeated rounds of storms Wednesday afternoon and evening could be strong at times with damaging winds and hail. Highs will be near 80 before storms arrive.
Rounds of thunderstorms will continue Wednesday night into early Thursday, putting down heavy rain. Watch out for ponding on roadways and even some flash flooding during this time. Lows will be in the 60s again. Thunderstorm potential will continue Thursday morning and ramp up again Thursday afternoon. While stronger storms are once again possible, it’s heavy rain and flooding that are the main concerns. Highs on Thursday will be in the lower 70s.
- Oaks Day: Clouds decrease through the day as temperatures climb from the 40s to near 70°. We’ll see a slight breeze from the north through Friday.
- Derby Day: A chilly start with frost for some will give way to a mostly sunny Saturday with only a few clouds during the afternoon. Highs will climb to 70°-72° by race time
