FORECAST: Rain takes the leaderboard over sunshine today

- FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Far Southern IN and much of Central KY | This afternoon - Thursday afternoon
- SEVERE RISK: A few thunderstorms could contain small hail today | Thunderstorms with strong wind gusts possible Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Spotty showers will develop this morning with some dry time mixed in. Several more clusters of thunderstorms will develop through midday through the afternoon hours. Each cluster can produce very heavy rainfall, intense lightning, small hail, and gusty winds.
Rounds of thunderstorms will continue Wednesday night into early Thursday, putting down heavy rain. Watch out for ponding on roadways and even some flash flooding during this time; a Flash Flood WATCH is in place. Lows will be in the 60s again.
Spotty showers are possible in the morning with perhaps a late morning break. A line of heavy showers and thunderstorms rolls in for the afternoon/evening.
Even if the storms stay below severe limits, the wind gusts will be strong. We’ll be left with scattered showers Thursday evening that will taper off overnight. Grand total rainfall from Wednesday and Thursday will be impressive, with widespread 2-4″ totals and some isolated higher amounts.
- Oaks Day: Looking better and better! Sunrise clouds will fade to a sunny sky. We’ll see a decent breeze from the NW much of the day. Highs 65-70°
- Derby Day: Sunny Saturday with a few clouds during the afternoon. After starting the day in the 40s we’ll climb to 70°- 72° by race time.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.