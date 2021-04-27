FORECAST: Warm and windy before rain returns tomorrow

- WARM: The record high for Louisville today is 88° which was set in 1968; the forecast is 86°
- STORMY WEATHER: Wednesday and Thursday will feature rounds of thunderstorms and localized flash flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll continue to warm into the afternoon with highs in the low to mid-80s; this will be just shy of Louisville’s record high of 88°. It will be windy at times this afternoon with gusts near 30 MPH.
Clouds increase tonight ahead of our next system tonight as temperatures drop into the 50s and low 60s.
Rain chances gradually increase Wednesday with scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon. Highs climb into the upper 70s and low 80s before most of the rain arrives. Some thunderstorms could be strong with gusty winds and hail possible.
Thunderstorms remain likely Wednesday night into Thursday as temperatures slide into the 60s. Some showers and thunderstorms can produce some locally heavy rain.
- Oaks Day: Clouds decrease through the day as temperatures climb from the 40s to near 70°. We’ll see a slight breeze from the north through Friday.
- Derby Day: Sunny Saturday with a few clouds during the afternoon. After starting the day in the 40s we’ll climb to 70°- 72° by race time.
