FORECAST: You’ll need the umbrella late Wednesday & Thursday

- FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Periods of rain, heavy at times, will yield totals 1″-4″ Wednesday & Thursday
- OAKS & DERBY: Drier and cooler conditions expected
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increasing overnight with mild temperatures holding in the 60s.
It will be dry early in the day Wednesday, but chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase during the afternoon and evening. Some of these could be strong with a low-end threat for wind and hail. Rain totals will be impressive.
Rounds of thunderstorms will continue Wednesday night into early Thursday, putting down heavy rain. Watch out for ponding on roadways and even some flash flooding during this time. Lows will be in the 60s again. Thunderstorm potential will continue Thursday morning and ramp up again Thursday afternoon. While stronger storms are once again possible, it’s heavy rain and flooding that are the main concerns. Highs on Thursday will be in the lower 70s.
- Oaks Day: Clouds decrease through the day as temperatures climb from the 40s to near 70°. We’ll see a slight breeze from the north through Friday.
- Derby Day: A chilly start with frost for some will give way to a mostly sunny Saturday with only a few clouds during the afternoon. Highs will climb to 70°-72° by race time.
