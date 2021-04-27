Golf Manor police searching critical missing adult

GOLF MANOR, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are asking the public for assistance to find a critical missing adult.
Tony Cook, 59, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Hammel Avenue coming from the area of Chuck Harmon Way, according to Golf Manor police.
Cook is non-verbal, suffers frontal lobe dementia, and might not understand others, police say.
He was wearing a white shirt with a white thermal top over it, jeans, blue shoes, and had a black shaving kit type bag.
Anyone with information about Cook is asked to call police at 513-531-3108.
