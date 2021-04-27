Goode Morning Weather Blog 4/27

Nearing record warmth today but that 88° high should stay safe. But again, close!
Wednesday and Thursday are our stormy days with mainly those along/north of the Ohio River picking up the action Wednesday, shifting more south of the Ohio River on Thursday.
But it won’t be that clean-cut. Just the overall “look” the radar trends will have during that time.
We’ll need to watch for training of thunderstorms to produce localized high totals over 2 inches that could go even higher than that.
In addition, we’ll need to watch any stronger t-storm cells that can produce damaging winds or hail. Tornado threat is fairly low with this setup.
The good news is that we still look to clear this mess out by Oaks Morning! So hang in there!
