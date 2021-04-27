JCPS students disappointed proms canceled due to COVID guidelines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s another year with no prom for Jefferson County Public School high school students.
For Fern Creek High School Senior Lesley Popoka, the news of the district canceling prom came as no surprise.
“They were pushing back the date a lot for the decision, so we already had lost hope. We we’re like, ‘we are not going to have a prom,’” Popoka said.
For her and other seniors, it’s just another hit the pandemic has made on her high school year.
After missing social events and being in class for most of the year, Popoka described her senior year experience as very different.
“It’s like you’re not in school. You’re just given work and you do it or you don’t,” Popoka said,
Popoka had already bought her prom dress and plans to have a small get-together in absence of an official prom.
Over at Geno’s Formal Affair on Shelbyville Road, staff said its something they are seeing a lot.
“At a lot of the schools, the parents have gotten together and are throwing proms for their kids,” Jennifer Baker said.
Baker added the wedding and prom industry have also taken a major hit due to the pandemic.
In a statement from JCPS, a spokesperson said it was a collaborative decision by district leadership to not allow proms.
The decision was made saying there is no way for CDC COVID-19 guidance to be observed at a prom.
While Popoka said she understands the decision, she wishes schools allowed smaller versions of proms to take place, instead of none at all.
She leaves this message with her senior class.
“Keep your hopes up. We got this. We will have college to look forward too, hopefully,” Popoka said.
While proms have been canceled, the district is allowing graduations to happen this year.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.