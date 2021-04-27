Post positions, morning line odds set for Kentucky Derby 147

Post positions, morning line odds set for Kentucky Derby 147
The 147th Kentucky Derby will run at Churchill Downs on May 1. (Source: Churchill Downs)
By Sarah Jackson | April 27, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT - Updated April 27 at 2:28 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The post positions for the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby are set.

The field of 20 horses is slated to Run for the Roses on Saturday on WAVE 3 News.

The post positions and morning-line odds are listed below:

1) Known Agenda (6-1)

2) Like the King (50-1)

3) Brooklyn Strong (50-1)

4) Keepmeinmind (50-1)

5) Sainthood (50-1)

6) O Besos (20-1)

7) Mandaloun (15-1)

8) Medina Spirit (15-1)

9) Hot Rod Charlie (8-1)

10) Midnight Bourbon (20-1)

11) Dynamic One (20-1)

12) Helium (50-1)

13) Hidden Stash (50-1)

14) Essential Quality (2-1)

15) Rock Your World (5-1)

16) King Fury (20-1)

17) Highly Motivated (10-1)

18) Super Stock (30-1)

19) Soup and Sandwich (30-1)

20) Bourbonic (30-1)

The Derby race is slated to run at 6:57 p.m. on May 1.

