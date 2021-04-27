Post positions, morning line odds set for Kentucky Derby 147

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The post positions for the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby are set.
The field of 20 horses is slated to Run for the Roses on Saturday on WAVE 3 News.
The post positions and morning-line odds are listed below:
1) Known Agenda (6-1)
2) Like the King (50-1)
3) Brooklyn Strong (50-1)
4) Keepmeinmind (50-1)
5) Sainthood (50-1)
6) O Besos (20-1)
7) Mandaloun (15-1)
8) Medina Spirit (15-1)
9) Hot Rod Charlie (8-1)
10) Midnight Bourbon (20-1)
11) Dynamic One (20-1)
12) Helium (50-1)
13) Hidden Stash (50-1)
14) Essential Quality (2-1)
15) Rock Your World (5-1)
16) King Fury (20-1)
17) Highly Motivated (10-1)
18) Super Stock (30-1)
19) Soup and Sandwich (30-1)
20) Bourbonic (30-1)
The Derby race is slated to run at 6:57 p.m. on May 1.
