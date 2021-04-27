‘Long overdue’: Louisville, state leaders react to DOJ probe into LMPD practices

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville leaders and elected officials across Kentucky have welcomed the Department of Justice investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department, though some say LMPD’s failings stem from city officials, not the department.
In a press briefing Monday, Mayor Greg Fischer said he had welcomed audits throughout his tenure, and believed the review would help LMPD produce a “safer and more equitable” city.
“We all share a commitment and urgency to this review, which is part and parcel of the work we’ve been doing to reimagine public safety and build greater trust, respect, transparency, and accountability for the people of Louisville and LMPD,” he said. “If there are questions about a local police department needing review it is imperative the federal government step in and provide that review.”
Police Chief Erika Shields echoed Fischer, and also said she welcomed the DOJ investigation. She also asked LMPD officers to be involved in the process.
“If us [sic] at Louisville LMPD are going to be one of the flagship departments for change, then bring it on, we’re going to deliver,” she said. “So what I look at this [as] is an opportunity to quicken the pace to which we can make those changes essential so the community trusts in us and believes in us.”
The DOJ investigation follows previous police reviews of LMPD, like the top-to-bottom review by consulting firm Hillard Heintz. Shields said the DOJ investigation will drill down further.
“They’re bringing more resources, drilling down in great detail, and also providing the guidance of what the federal government wants to see nationally from law enforcement agencies.
Metro Council President David James (D-1), a former LMPD officer, was also receptive to the investigation but recognized the department’s “troubles.”
“I think our officers at LMPD ready want to have the best police department in the country and I think our citizens want to have the very best police department in the country but I think there needs to be some cultural change for that to happen,” he said.
On Twitter, Metro Councilman Anthony Piagenti (R-17) indicated the DOJ probe indicated Louisville needed new leaders. He later told WAVE 3 he placed some blame on Fischer’s leadership.
“At what point does he say and acknowledge and take credit for it’s his leadership that’s got us to this point,” he said.
In a statement, the River City Fraternal Order of Police also indicated that DOJ investigation may find failures not in LMPD officers in administration and leadership:
“The River City Fraternal Order of Police understands the right of the federal government to conduct a pattern-or-practice investigation of the Louisville Metro Police Department or any police department. We are confident that at the conclusion of the investigation the division will find no systemic violations of constitutional or federal statutory rights by the officers of the LMPD.
The investigation may reveal administration and leadership failures that have culminated in a critical manpower shortage and record spikes in violent crime. The FOP has repeatedly pointed out these leadership issues.
We look forward to meeting with DOJ investigators and assisting in this process in any way possible.”
The Louisville branch of the NAACP and the Louisville Urban League both agreed the federal probe was “long overdue”:
“The Louisville Branch NAACP strongly endorses the U. S. Justice Department’s decision to investigate the practices of the Louisville Police Department. This investigation is long overdue because problems within the department have persisted for years. The fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor last year laid bare the problem in the most tragic way. The NAACP also welcomes the Justice Department’s recommitment to examining civil rights cases – a long-held practice it had backed away from in the recent past.”
“This is what people were asking for, they were asking for justice, they were asking for truth, and so yes, there is some vindication,” Urban League president Sadiqa Reynolds said.
During a Monday, COVID briefing Gov. Andy Beshear also reacted to the DOJ investigation.
“Policing is almost a sacred responsibility, where we convey such power and authority to such individuals to keep us safe. That means with that power, and authority those individuals need to be making right and just decisions all the time,” he said.
Kentucky Attorney General Cameron shared his reaction in a statement on Twitter:
“Across this country, law enforcement agencies have an incredible responsibility to protect the men, women and children in the communities they serve. Since taking office, I have emphasized the importance of strong and healthy local, state and federal law enforcement partners to fulfill this responsibility. It is my hope that the Department of Justice’s civil investigation into LMPD’s practices will assist LMPD in its mission to protect and serve the Louisville community.”
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.