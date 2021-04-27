LouCity names interim head coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An interim coach has been named for Louisville City following the termination of the head coach’s contract.
John Hackworth and LouCity FC mutually agreed to terminate his contact, according to LouCity officials.
Top assistant Danny Cruz, who join the team’s coaching staff in 2018, will serve as interim head coach.
“I have a responsibility to that group in the locker room and to this club to continue the success that’s expected,” Cruz said. “I take a lot of pride in that, and I understand the importance of the opportunity.”
