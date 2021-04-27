Louisville kids in need surprised with new beds thanks to KDF, Ashley Furniture

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several Louisville children received a special surprise Tuesday as they were presented with brand new beds.
The Boys & Girls Club of Kentuckiana selected the six children in attendance as the parade of brand-new beds, led by Kentucky Derby Festival staff and board members in their signature KDF jackets, pulled up to the Newburg Boys & Girls Club Monday afternoon.
The new beds are part of a larger donation presented to Louisville kids during the Kentucky Derby Festival. The furniture was provided by Ashley Furniture HomeStore.
“Because of the communities that we’re in, a lot of our kids do not have the resources, or the parents don’t have the financial stability, to provide the essentials for the kids that we serve,” Jennifer Hayes, the vice-president of operations for the Boys & Girls Club of Kentuckiana, said. “So, it was a blessing in disguise that Ashley Furniture came along, and again, we have 50 kids that we serve, and they’re going to have a great night’s sleep tonight.”
In total, 50 new beds were given to children in need.
