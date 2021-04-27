LouVax clinic at Broadbent Arena vaccinates 100,000th person as closing preparations begin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One COVID chapter is closing for Louisville and another one is opening. The city is preparing to wrap up operations at Broadbent Arena and is taking the COVID vaccine to the people.
They are also celebrating a major milestone in the community on Tuesday. Anthony Kennedy is the 100,000th person to get the COVID vaccine at LouVax.
More than 2,500 volunteers, aged 18 to 84 years old, helped make the mass vaccination site at Broadbent happen since January. The last day of people getting shots is Thursday, April 29.
The city’s health department will be fully transitioning to LouVax Mobile, an effort tailored to a specific group and may focus on a neighborhood, a demographic, or an organization.
“The more we deploy into the community, the more people take the vaccine,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. “It has slowed down and we are very concerned about that.”
Mayor Fischer says getting people aged 20 to 40 in has been the biggest challenge.
“We are seeing very dangerous situations especially in the northern part of America, throughout Europe, especially in India,” Fischer said. “The variants continue to mutate and more infectious in more deadly states. If we do not take care of business here and get to herd immunity, those variants will be coming to our community as well.”
People getting the vaccine at LouVax have ranged in ages from 16 to 99 years old, speaking 26 different languages. If you got your first COVID shot at LouVax and haven’t gotten your second one yet, there are other ways you can get your booster.
“For people who may have been scheduled after April 29th, which is last day of operation, I believe we have reached out to all of those people to get them scheduled to help them move,” Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage from the Department of Public Health and Wellness said. “We are accommodating them in the next couple of days. For those who are not able to get through that here in the next two days, we do have partnerships with UofL and Cardinal Stadium and other sites across the city.”
Anyone who needs additonal assistance can call the Louisville Health COVID Helpline number at (502) 912-8598.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.