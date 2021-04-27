Man charged with murder, assault following double shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man has been charged with murder following the shooting death of another man in the Russell neighborhood.
Andre Griffin, 23, was taken into custody on April 26 and charged in connection to the March 21 shooting death of Rayshawn Gatewood, according to court documents.
Gatewood and a woman were shot in the 400 block of South 26th Street.
Court documents state the woman was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries and underwent several surgeries.
Police said Griffin also allegedly shot Gatewood in the leg on Oct. 25, 2020.
Griffin was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. In addition to murder, he was also charged with assault.
