Man found shot in Kroger parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after one person was found shot in a Kroger parking lot.
The shooting was reported in the 4900 block of Dixie Highway around 12:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Col. Carl Yates said a sheriff’s deputy heard gunfire from an auto inspection area located in the parking lot. The deputy found a man who was shot with a gun nearby him and notified LMPD.
The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
