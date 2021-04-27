‘A rough, dark road’: Mom of slain 7-year-old says man convicted in his death should never walk free

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wyatt Williams, the man convicted of fatally shooting 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs, Jr. in 2017, will stay behind bars for at least another two years after his parole was denied on Tuesday.
Williams cannot ask to be released from prison again for at least two years.
Though the convicted murderer is behind bars, life has not gotten easier for Hobbs’s mother, Michishia Norment.
“Sometimes even the thought that he can walk around,” Norment told WAVE 3 News Tuesday, “it just disgusts me.”
She said the memory of her son being hit by a bullet fired by Williams from outside their house as the 7-year-old sat in their dining room replays in her mind; Norment recalled grabbing towels to try to stop the blood coming from her son’s neck.
Williams being denied parole is the way she said it should be, but she doesn’t find it fair that he has a life while her son lost his.
“Your family can still see you,” Norment said of Williams. “You can still interact with your family. You can still talk to them. They can still talk to you. We have to go to a cemetery.”
Norment said that she would do everything in her power to keep Williams in jail.
“It’s been a very rough dark road. There’s always going to be that hole in our heart,” she said.
