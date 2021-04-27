Tamika Palmer: ‘I pray’ officers in Breonna Taylor case are charged after DOJ investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, and the family’s attorney, Lonita Baker, are opening up regarding the newly announced Department of Justice investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department and Metro Government.
In its investigation into Louisville’s police department and metro government, the DOJ will examine practices and decisions carried out during the past five years. It will cover major problems that plagued LMPD well before Taylor’s highly-publicized and controversial death in March 2020 during a police raid at her apartment.
Palmer and Baker were clear about what they want as an end result of the investigation while speaking on MSNBC Tuesday morning: charges against the officers involved in Taylor’s death.
“We spoke with the FBI probably a month or so ago,” Baker told MSNBC, “just around the anniversary of Breonna’s death. They reached out to Ms. Palmer and gave her an update. There’s still no definitive timeline that we can expect the findings of that investigation to know what the DOJ prosecutors decide to do in relation to charging those officers.”
Palmer agreed when asked if she was hopeful the DOJ investigation could end in the officers’ convictions.
“I pray,” she said. “Seeing these officers charged and convicted. That’s always been the goal.”
LMPD officers shot and killed the 26-year-old Taylor while trying to serve a narcotics warrant at her home. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a shot at officers who busted through her apartment door, later claiming he thought they were home intruders. A shootout ensued, with Taylor being hit and killed in the crossfire; Walker was not injured.
Last September, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that one of the officers involved, Brett Hankison, was indicted on wanton endangerment charges for shooting into nearby apartments. He has since been fired from LMPD.
The other two officers involved in the raid, Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, were cleared of any wrongdoing.
