Derby 147 : How the race might unfold out of the gate

Trainer Todd Pletcher got the bookends in the Derby starting gate with Known Agenda getting the one post and Bourbonic getting the 20 post. Jockey Irad Ortiz aboard Known Agenda needs to really get that clean break. Even though the new Churchill starting gate should be kinder to the one hole, Known Agenda doesn’t want to get trapped down on the inside. His running style hints he does his best from a stalking or mid-pack setup.