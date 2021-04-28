Detectives asking for help to identify man found dead in rural Indiana

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – A man was found dead in a rural part of Indiana and police are asking for the community’s help to identify him.
Troopers responded to a rural area west of Osgood, Indiana where the man was found shortly after 10 a.m. on April 27.
The man was described as being white and in his early 30s or 40s. He is approximately 5′7′' tall and weighs 160 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a beard.
The man has tattoos on his upper right arm.
The man’s name and cause of death are unknown at this time. An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.
Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Detective Tracy Rohlfing at the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post at (812)689-5000.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.