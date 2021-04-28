DOJ interviews underway in federal investigation of Louisville Metro Police Department

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Just one day after U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a federal probe into LMPD, Department of Justice officials have begun to interview community members.
Rev. Timothy Findley Jr. with Kingdom Fellowship Church told WAVE 3, federal officials contacted him shortly after Garland’s announcement.
Findley has been a vocal participant in Louisville protests following the death of Breonna Taylor. He said he and other community members spoke to DOJ officials Tuesday, at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky facility on West Broadway.
“Being a Black man in Louisville anytime you’re talking to law enforcement there’s always some uncomfortable, some apprehension... but they made sure they covered from protesting to even beyond protesting, wanting to dig into to the culture of the LMPD and the way that our communities are policed,” he said.
Findley explained he wasn’t really “questioned” but was invited to share his “lived experience” with police; he said a lot of the conversation focused on how the investigation would take place.
“My hope is that justice is going to be served and the culture of policing is going to change in the city … at least they’re saying it’s going to be a robust, in-depth investigation, and I think for the next year at least we’re going to see some things uncovered, that are necessary but may be shocking,” he said.
Findley said he felt hopeful after the meeting as officials conveyed how “serious” the investigation would be, and their emphasis on gaining community input.
Metro Council Member Jecorey Arthur told WAVE 3 he also spoke to DOJ officials Tuesday.
The Louisville community is invited to a meeting Wednesday, April 28 at 7 p.m. where the DOJ will provide more details about the investigation. The informational meeting will be held via Zoom, registration is currently open.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.