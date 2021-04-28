Editorial: Guilty, guilty, guilty

The combination of events that brought about these three words was a once in a lifetime occurrence. And it took every one of the events coming together in one moment and space to allow these three verdicts. And these events do not occur often. It took Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, an African American. But he is just one of four in the country. It took a progressive governor to refer the case to the attorney general, getting it out the hands of local prosecutors who work with the same police. Such governors are also very scarce. It took a mayor of a big city acting strongly, quickly and forthright. It took millions of dollars. Usually, the money is on the side of the police unions, not the prosecutors. More than police officers testified for the prosecution when usually not even one will testify because of the Blue Wall of Silence. The pandemic caused millions to be at home so they watched the video over and over again on television. The last pandemic before COVID-19 was in 1918, more than 100 years ago. Never have so many protested simultaneously around the world because of the death of a Black man. Guilty! Guilty! Guilty!