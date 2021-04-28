FORECAST: FLASH FLOOD WATCH - Periods of heavy rain through late Thursday

- FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Periods of rain, heavy at times, will yield totals 1″-4″ Wednesday through Thursday
- OAKS & DERBY: Drier and cooler conditions expected
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Waves of showers and thunderstorms roll through the area tonight into early Thursday. Heavy rain could cause ponding on roadways and even some flash flooding; this is why a FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in place. Expect lows in the 60s.
Showers remain in the forecast for Thursday morning. We’ll see some breaks in the rain at times. As the cold front moves through the area, a line of thunderstorms will push through during the afternoon and evening. It will be windy outside the storms.
We’ll be left with scattered showers Thursday evening that will taper off overnight. The grand total rainfall from Wednesday and Thursday will be impressive, with widespread 2″-4″ totals and some isolated higher amounts.
There’s a slight chance for a shower very early on Oaks morning, otherwise it’s a mix of sun and clouds and highs near 70 with a decent breeze from the northwest.
- Oaks Day: Morning fog fades to a mostly sunny sky in the afternoon. Winds from northwest 10 to 15. Highs: 65-70°
- Derby Day: Chilly start in the 40s. Mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds as highs push back near 70°-72° during the afternoon.
