FORECAST: Rounds of rain through Thursday

- FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Far Southern IN and much of Central KY | This afternoon - Thursday afternoon
- SEVERE RISK: A few thunderstorms could contain small hail today | Thunderstorms with strong wind gusts possible Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Spotty showers will continue to push through the region this morning with clusters of thunderstorms expected this afternoon. These thunderstorms can produce very heavy rain, intense lightning, small hail, and gusty winds. Expect temperatures in the 70s.
Waves of showers and thunderstorms roll through the area tonight into early Thursday. Heavy rain could cause ponding on roadways and even some flash flooding; this is why a FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in place. Expect lows in the 60s.
Showers remain in the forecast for Thursday morning. We’ll see some breaks in the rain at times. As the cold front moves through the area, a line of thunderstorms will push through during the afternoon and evening. It will be windy outside the storms.
We’ll be left with scattered showers Thursday evening that will taper off overnight. The grand total rainfall from Wednesday and Thursday will be impressive, with widespread 2-4″ totals and some isolated higher amounts.
- Oaks Day: Clouds decrease through the morning; sunnier afternoon. A decent breeze from the northwest much of the day. Highs: 65-70°
- Derby Day: Sunny Saturday with a few clouds during the afternoon. After starting the day in the 40s we’ll climb to 70°- 72° by race time.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.