Goode Morning Weather Blog 4/28

Busy 36 hours with the showers popping and soon-to-be clusters of thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong and perhaps pushing low-end severe limits, but most will be just heavy downpours with a few intense lightning strikes.
The question on rainfall really rolls in tonight with the low-level jet cranking into our area. The exact placement of this moisture feed will determine the zone of nearly constant showers and thunderstorms. That would of course lead to the top of flash flooding.
That “rain train” will also determine where, if any, strong thunderstorms pop Thursday Afternoon across Kentucky.
This is another domino effect setups where we need to take it one piece at time.
We do know the amount of moisture at play can add up to 1-4″. So that is why the Flash Flood Watch is out.
The good news is this should be out of here just in time for Oaks and Derby with near-perfect weather!
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.