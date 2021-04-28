Group of JCPS elementary students look to tackle homelessness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Elementary school students in Louisville are looking to find solutions to the problems that plague their homeless classmates. That’s what some 4th and 5th grade students are working on at Mill Creek Elementary as part of the JCPS JusticeNow initiative.
JusticeNow is spread across 13 schools in JCPS, allowing students to work on problems that they see in the city.
Mayor Greg Fischer joined the students at Mill Creek Wednesday, and he was impressed.
“It makes me very hopeful for the future of our city,” Fischer said.
The group of students who are working on this project got to pitch some of their solutions to the mayor, something Amya Maines said was a little nerve-racking at first.
“I was kind of nervous,” Maines said. “I did have butterflies in my stomach when he first walked in.”
The students looked at homeless numbers at their own school and surrounding schools from this year and previous years, looking at trends and ways to turn negative trends to positive ones.
The students there said they joined JusticeNow for one reason.
“I think speaking for all of us,” Maines explained, “we want to help out all the houseless people that we can.”
Mill Creek students still have some work to do. They’ll finish up their project and make one final pitch in May.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.