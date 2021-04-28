LAVA MAN: FROM THE HALL OF FAME TO STABLE PONY

Lava Man was a racehorse before his pony days, and what a racehorse. His career got off to a slow start but from 2005 and 2007, the gelding hit stride, winning many major events. He would capture three Hollywood Gold Cups, two Santa Anita Handicaps and a Pacific Classic. In all, Lava Man took down seven Grade One races and his career earnings totaled over $5.2 million.