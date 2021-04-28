LMDC losing officers at rapid pace; FOP president cites low pay

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many Louisville Metro Department of Corrections workers are gravely concerned that they do not have enough officers to do the job safely.
The Corrections Fraternal Order of Police President, Daniel Johnson, said in a press release that LMDC is losing people at an alarming rate. He stated LMDC has lost 19 employees so far this year and 62 in 2020.
He added there are 70 vacancies with not enough people being recruited.
To attract the kinds of quality officers for a stressful, dangerous job, Johnson said they need to make more money. He claims that officers are paid the same as employees working at fast-food restaurants.
Johnson hopes the new City of Louisville budget will bring better pay to corrections officers.
The $986 million budget proposed by Mayor Greg Fischer for the next fiscal year more than triples the amount of money spent on public safety programs in the previous budget. However, more money was not allocated directly to the Louisville Metro Police Department or LMDC.
