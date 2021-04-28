Man charged with setting fire at a group home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Arson investigators have arrested a man for intentionally starting a fire and endangering the lives of other people at a group home.
Jacob Swann, 35, is charged with arson and wanton endangerment.
Swann admitted to setting trash on fire and placing it in a trash can inside the group home in the 9100 block of Kingdom Way around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to his arrest report. The building was occupied by seven people at the time.
Swann was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned this morning.
