Man injured in South 40th Street shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot in Louisville’s Chickasaw neighborhood Wednesday night, leaving investigators to find the person who pulled the trigger.
The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. on South 40th Street between Garland and Doerhoefer Avenues, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed.
The victim was taken to University Hospital and is expected to recover.
Anyone with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.