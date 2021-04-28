More than 70 displaced after NKY apartment fire

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - Multiple agencies are fighting a fire in Florence that has displaced 70 to 100 people.
Crews responded to the Champions Club Apartments on Parkland Place early Wednesday morning.
Crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from the 36-unit apartment building.
Florence Fire and EMS said occupants of the building were seen jumping from upper floors and others were visibly trapped in the windows.
Ten people were rescued and eight were transported to different area hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
A spokesperson for the Red Cross says they are providing hotel rooms for 29 families displaced by the fire.
Marita Salkowski says others are staying with family or friends.
The Red Cross is also providing health and mental health assistance, as well as meals.
The fire chief says the upper floor of the apartment building a total loss. It is possible that the bottom floors might be salvageable.
There is no preliminary estimate of the damage.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
