1,272 new COVID-19 related cases, 19 new deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – A total of 12,902 people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of Wednesday morning, there had been 717,564 cases reported in the state, with 1,272 new cases and 19 new deaths.
The Indiana vaccine dashboard page is reporting a total of 2,315,568 Hoosiers have received the first dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine. Another 142,159 Indiana residents have received the single dose vaccine.
ISDH says 1,798,858 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated and 9,676,561 tests have been preformed to date. The state 7-day positivity rate remains at 4.6%.
