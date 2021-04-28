Man found dead inside California neighborhood home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was found dead inside of a home in the California neighborhood.
Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 2200 block of Howard Street around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
When they arrived, they found the man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the victim has not been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
