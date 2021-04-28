Three Bullitt Co cheer squads defy odds, take home national titles

“It feels like it’s not real yet,” Avery Lee, a senior at Bullitt Central High said about winning the first national cheer championship title in the school’s history. “It’s emotional because there were points in the season where we didn’t think we would step on the mat, and to be able to put that together in a pandemic with constant quarantines and constant not being able to practice really shows a lot about the team you’re on and how much you’re willing to push to be the best.”