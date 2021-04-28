Toyota announces $803 million investment and 1,400 new jobs

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana has announced a $803 million investment and 1,400 new jobs.
They will be adding two new electric SUVs to production at the Gibson Co. facility, including one from the Lexus brand.
Production of the new vehicles is expected to begin mid-to-late 2023.
Gov. Holcomb joined area mayors and executives from Toyota for the economic development announcement.
“Toyota has been an incredible partner to the state of Indiana for nearly 25 years, and we’re thrilled to continue that partnership in order to drive our economy forward,” said Gov. Holcomb. “Indiana is proud to be home to the highest concentration of manufacturing jobs in the nation, while providing a skilled workforce that is contributing to the success of companies across a variety of industries. I can’t thank Toyota enough for the role they play in the strength of our manufacturing sector.”
TMMI, which currently employs more than 7,000 Hoosiers in southwest Indiana, has already begun filling production jobs, and additional employment opportunities are available on the company website.
Joseph Payton will have reports tonight on 14 News.
You can watch the full announcement here:
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.