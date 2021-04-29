FORECAST: Breezy Oaks Day, otherwise very nice

- OAKS: Gusty winds (NW 25-35) with plenty of sun
- DERBY: Cool start. Mostly sunny and pleasant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold front passing through this afternoon will leave us with only a few scattered showers by early evening. We’ll dry out completely overnight as clouds break up and temperatures drop into the 50s.
Friday is looking mainly sunny and mild for the Kentucky Oaks, but keep in mind that wind gusts over 30 mph are possible during the afternoon. Hold on to your hats! High temperatures will be in the lower 70s on Friday.
Skies will stay mainly clear Friday night as winds calm down, helping usher temperatures down into the 40s by Saturday morning. Bring a jacket if you’re heading out to Friday night festivities or waking up early on Saturday.
The weather for the Kentucky Derby just doesn’t get any better than this. We’ve boosted high temperatures into the mid 70s during the afternoon on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. While still breezy, the wind won’t be as much of a factor on Saturday.
- Oaks Day: Becoming mostly sunny as temperatures rise from the 40s to near 72°. Gusty northwest winds 25 to 35 MPH likely in the afternoon.
- Derby Day: A chilly start with frost for some will giveaway to a mostly sunny Saturday with only a few clouds during the afternoon. Highs will climb to a high near 75.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.