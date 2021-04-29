FORECAST: Rounds of rain through this evening ; Flash Flood Watch in place

- FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Risk for an additional 1-3″ of rain today with very localized higher totals
- SEVERE RISK: Damaging wind threat with thunderstorms today | Some dime size hail possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rounds of rain remain in the forecast through the morning and into the afternoon. We’ll see breaks from the rain at times. As the cold front moves through the region this afternoon it will clear most of the rain out of the area. Highs in the low 70s today.
Any isolated to scattered shower still lingering this evening will exit the region before midnight. Overall rainfall totals for this system still look to top out between two and four inches; isolated higher totals are possible. Lows tonight in the 40s.
Oaks Day looks sunny but windy with gusts over 30 MPH possible. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s tomorrow afternoon. We’ll see mostly clear Friday night with lows in the 40s. Bring a jacket if you’re heading out tomorrow night!
- Derby Day: Sunny Saturday with a few clouds during the afternoon. After starting the day in the 40s we’ll climb to 71°-74° by race time.
