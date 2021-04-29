Goode Morning Weather Blog 4/29

Almost there!
Just a bit longer of a fight with the bands of rain and any flooding issues with the severe risk still looking on the low side.
Once we get to sunset and certainly by midnight---we are done with this system.
Oaks Day still looks good but the wind is my main issue there for the afternoon. Gusts over 30 mph will be possible but we’ll keep the sunny skies. It COULD be worse :)
Derby looks great with a chilly morning and warm afternoon. Very classic May day.
Next week the pattern gets active again with heavy rain/thunderstorms and perhaps some cooler weather toward Mother’s Day!
The video attached will cover this in more detail!
