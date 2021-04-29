‘Here comes the justice’: Suspect in murder of Louisville teen arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have made an arrest in the 2019 murder of a man who was shot to death while walking home.
Jameko Lee Hayden, 22, of Louisville, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. He is charged with murder, receiving stolen property, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Court documents on Dec. 19, 2019, say Hayden shot the victim, Christian Gwynn, 19, at 43rd and Market around 9:30 p.m. Gwynn’s father told WAVE 3 News his son had a 10 p.m. curfew and was walking home with a friend from a nearby fast-food chicken restaurant.
“I just felt like Christian just took us over,” Krista Gwynn, Christian’s mother, said. “Like he just came through my body and said, ‘We’re here mama. Here comes the justice.’ And I was so happy because now I go from ‘Who killed to my son?’ to being so sad to now I have a place I could direct my anger. Because now I’m mad because you took my son’s life.”
For nearly 500 days, Gwynn’s parents waited for answers. They say an LMPD detective called them Wednesday afternoon to inform them detectives had made an arrest. Krista Gwynn said it felt like a weight was lifted off their shoulders.
“[My husband] did the biggest smile,” Krista Gwynn said. “I just seen the biggest relief on my husband’s face that the man that killed his son is now behind bars.”
Krista Gwynn told WAVE 3 News she often thinks about the night her son was killed. The memories make it hard for her to drive past the corner of 43rd and Market Streets.
“I could still hear the screams of us standing on that corner,” she said. “I can hear my husband screaming. I can hear myself screaming. I play that night over and over again, to the point where I just go the long way around.”
Since their son’s death, the Gwynn’s have turned grief into activism. They have partnered with Christopher 2X and his organization ‘Game Changers’ to advocate against gun violence in Louisville, and show support for families who’ve lost loved ones to gun violence.
“No one has the right to take a life, period,” Krista Gwynn said. “Even though we got an arrest on my son, I’m still out here advocating, because there’s other people who need answers.”
During his arraignment, the court entered a not guilty plea on Hayden’s behalf and set the bond at $500,000 cash. Unless he is indicted by a grand jury, Hayden will next appear in Jefferson District Court on May 7.
