Lawsuit filed against ISP 1 year after fatal traffic stop shooting

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – One year after a man was shot and killed a trooper in Jeffersonville, his family filed a lawsuit against Indiana State Police.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the estate of Malcolm Williams.
On April 29, 2020, Trooper Clay Boley pulled over a Buick vehicle traveling on Middle Road with no working tail lights around 12:50 a.m., Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said. Williams was in the passenger seat of the car.
Boley asked Williams for identification, but he told the trooper he did not have any on him. Instead, he gave Boley his information verbally.
Boley believed the information provided to him to be false after running it through his identification system. Williams then admitted he had given the trooper his brother’s information.
At the time, Williams had at least four outstanding warrants out for his arrest. There was also a court order for Williams not to be in contact with the driver, Antonette Webb.
Webb, who Mull confirmed was about nine months pregnant at the time of the traffic stop, began to complain of possible labor pains. Boley requested an ambulance for her, and Williams asked the trooper if he could get out of the car to comfort Webb. Boley agreed but told Williams he had to check him for weapons first.
While frisking Williams, Boley found him with a magazine for a semi-automatic handgun. When asked where the gun was, Williams told Boley he left it at home and that he had forgotten he had the magazine on him.
Boley insisted Williams get back in the passenger’s seat where the window was rolled down. Mull said the trooper told investigators that’s when he saw Williams looking at him from the car with a “blank stare.” Moments later, Boley said Williams brandished his gun, which the trooper tried to get out of his hand. Williams then shot at him and the two exchanged gunfire.
In total, Williams was found by investigators to have shot at Boley three times, and Boley hit Williams six times. Boley told investigators he tried not to hit Williams because Webb was inside the car. The trooper said she jumped out of the car and ran into the road during the shooting.
Mull said Williams died while being transported to the hospital.
The lawsuit claims Williams told Boley that Webb kept a handgun in the vehicle and “as Malcolm attempted to hand the handgun to the police officer, by holding it in a way that clearly demonstrated that he could not shoot the handgun, Defendant Boley fatally shot him at least six times. Most of those shots hit Malcolm in the back. Malcolm never pointed the handgun at anyone and dangled it in a way so that it was clear that he could not fire it.”
The lawsuit is seeking damages for the loss of Williams’ life in additional to damages for “the severe physical and emotional pain and suffering, mental anguish, loss of liberty, humiliation, degradation and anxiety that Malcolm suffered from the moment that Defendant Boley used force until Malcolm died; the loss of society and companionship that his family has suffered; medical, hospital, funeral and burial expenses; lost earnings; and the costs and expenses of administering the estate, including attorney’s fees.”
Boley did not face criminal charges in connection to the shooting.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.