Lawsuit filed against ISP 1 year after fatal traffic stop shooting

The lawsuit claims Williams told Boley that Webb kept a handgun in the vehicle and “as Malcolm attempted to hand the handgun to the police officer, by holding it in a way that clearly demonstrated that he could not shoot the handgun, Defendant Boley fatally shot him at least six times. Most of those shots hit Malcolm in the back. Malcolm never pointed the handgun at anyone and dangled it in a way so that it was clear that he could not fire it.”