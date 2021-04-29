LMPD releases street closures, no parking areas leading up to Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several streets will be closed leading up with the 147th Run for the Roses.
The Louisville Metro Police Department released the following road closures that will be in place from April 28 through May 1:
Street closure from 7 to 11 p.m.:
- Fourth Street from Heywood Avenue to Oakdale Avenue
No parking and restricted traffic from 7 to 11 a.m.:
- Central Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Floyd Street – Permitted Vehicles Only
- Homeview Dr from Taylor Blvd to Churchill Downs entrance - Local Access or Permitted Vehicles Only
- Ninth Street from Central Avenue to Heywood Avenue - Local Access or Permitted Vehicles Only
- Oakdale Avenue from 3rd and Southern Parkway - Local Access or Permitted Vehicles Only only
- Racine from Taylor Blvd to Churchill Downs entrance - Local Access or Permitted Vehicles Only
- Third Street from Iowa to Central - Local Access or Permitted Vehicles Only
- Thornberry Avenue from Taylor Blvd. to Warren Avenue - Local Access or Permitted Vehicles Only
- Queen Ave from from Taylor Blvd. to Warren Avenue - Local Access or Permitted Vehicles Only
- Warren from Thornberry to Homeview - Local Access or Permitted Vehicles Only
- Wizard Ave from Longfiled Ave to Queen Ave - Local Access or Permitted Vehicles Only
No parking areas (all day)
- Arcade from Taylor to 7th Street
- Bohannon from Racine to Queen
- Burton Avenue from Taylor to Rodman
- Dearcy Avenue from Longfield Avenue to Queen Avenue
- Evelyn Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway
- Fairmont Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway
- Fifth Street from Longfield Avenue to Fairmont Avenue
- Fifth Street from Longfield Avenue to Florence Avenue
- Fourth Street from Central Avenue to Longfield Avenue
- Fourth Street from Longfield Avenue to Winn Avenue
- Homeview Drive from Ninth Street to Taylor Boulevard
- Kenton Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway
- Lansing Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway
- Longfield Avenue from Taylor Blvd. to Fourth Street
- Oakdale Avenue from Fourth Street to Southern Parkway
- Queen Avenue from Taylor Blvd. to Churchill Downs Gate
- Third Street from the Watterson Expressway to Cardinal Blvd.
- Whitney Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway
- Winn Avenue from Fourth Street to Southern Parkway
