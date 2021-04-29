Louisville Urban League releases statement on verdict in Chauvin trial and arrest of Denorver Garret by LMPD

We saw several law enforcement officers take the stand against one of their own and without equivocation or serious rebuttal, declared the actions of a fellow officer to be wrong, contrary to training, and unacceptable. In the presence of so many other examples of “good cops” turning a blind eye to bad behavior by their colleagues, this is but a small departure from the norm, but it is not insignificant. And we hope that it is a sign of what is possible and a new direction for our country.