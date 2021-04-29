Man charged with attempted murder following Wednesday morning shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot into a vehicle.
Justin Johnson, 33, is accused of shooting at the vehicle in the 2500 block W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to an arrest slip.
Police said Johnson yelled the victim’s name before he fired shots.
Johnson was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. In addition to attempted murder he was charged with wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and criminal mischief.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.