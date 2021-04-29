Man punched by LMPD officer on video files lawsuit

By Greg Phelps | April 29, 2021 at 8:27 AM EDT - Updated April 29 at 8:27 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A protester whose arrest in Jefferson Square park went viral is suing a Louisville Metro Police Department officer.

Denorver “Dee” Garrett was arrested on April 18. Cellphone video showed an officer punching him in the face during his arrest. Garrett’s lawsuit states the officer was Aaron Ambers.

The lawsuit said Garrett was not blocking traffic when he was carrying a wooden cross during the protest, which is what LMPD claimed.

Denorver Garrett, the protester punched in the face by an LMPD officer multiple times during an arrest in Jefferson Square Park is speaking out. (Source: Jaime Hendricks)

Garrett was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. The lawsuit claims Garrett was temporarily blind in his left eye after the arrest.

Garrett is suing Ambers for monetary damages and attorney fees.

LMPD is investigating Garrett’s arrest.

